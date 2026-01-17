Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect Constitution, judiciary, democracy.
PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect Constitution, judiciary, democracy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Record Fine for IndiGo Spotlights Flight Disruptions in India's Aviation Market
Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to India's Invincible Military Might
India Urges Iran for Crew Access and Support
India Urged to Act for Crew's Release from Iran
Sensational Spin: Malhotra's Magic Seals India's Dramatic Victory