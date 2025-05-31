Around 1.5 lakh registrations done under 'Vay Vandana' scheme to provide Rs 10 lakh health cover to those aged above 70 in Delhi: CM Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
