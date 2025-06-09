Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner, reports AP.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2025 00:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 00:41 IST
Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner, reports AP.

Carlos Alcaraz wins French Open final in five sets after saving 3 match points against Jannik Sinner, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025