Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor, reports AP.
PTI | Vienna | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:34 IST
Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump tells US steelworkers he's going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25 pc to 50 pc, AP reports.
At least 111 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in central Nigeria, AP reports quoting official.
Federal appeals court allows Trump to continue collecting tariffs under emergency powers law for now, AP reports.