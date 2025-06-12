Oman's foreign minister says there will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the US on Sunday in Oman, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 12-06-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:00 IST
Oman's foreign minister says there will be a sixth round of negotiations between Iran and the US on Sunday in Oman, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rising Cyber Threats: CDNetworks' 2024 WAAP Report Unveils New Challenges
Italian Foreign Minister Calls for End to Gaza Assault
India Revamps Visa Policy for Afghan Nationals Amid Renewed Diplomatic Engagement
Trump tells US steelworkers he's going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25 pc to 50 pc, AP reports.
Global Diplomatic Engagements: India's All-Party Delegations Garner Support Against Terrorism