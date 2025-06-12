PM Modi directs Naidu to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately: Official on Ahmedabad plane crash.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:08 IST
PM Modi directs Naidu to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately: Official on Ahmedabad plane crash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Frankfurt Forum: Rallying Global Support for Tibet's Political Rights
UNRWA Faces Financial Crisis: Urgent Support Needed
Zelenskyy Seeks German Support Amid Escalating Conflict
India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism Receives Strong Support in South Africa
Government Continues Support for Affordable Farmer Loans Under MISS