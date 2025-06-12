PM Modi says he is in touch with ministers, authorities who are working to assist those affected in the plane crash.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says he is in touch with ministers, authorities who are working to assist those affected in the plane crash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nadda asks BJP workers to provide assistance to flood-hit people in northeast
Women Set to Benefit from Expansion of Rs 1,000 Assistance Scheme
We are working with local authorities to urgently establish facts and provide support: British High Commission on Air India plane crash.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to assess situation on Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.
Our thoughts are with all those affected: UK High Commission on London-bound Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.