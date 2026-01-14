Left Menu

Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Kazakhstan has reached out to Europe and the U.S. for support in ensuring safe oil transportation after drone strikes targeted tankers headed for a Black Sea terminal. The Central Asian country expressed serious concern about the January 2026 attacks and discussed the issue with various international ambassadors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:39 IST
Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Following recent drone attacks on oil tankers bound for a terminal in the Black Sea, Kazakhstan has called for immediate assistance from both Europe and the United States. In diplomatic meetings with ambassadors, the nation's foreign ministry highlighted the urgency of ensuring secure transport routes.

The attacks, which occurred on January 13, 2026, involved unmanned aerial vehicles targeting three tankers associated with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. As a result, Kazakhstan is seeking international collaboration to prevent future incidents and safeguard its vital oil exports.

The ministry's statement emphasized the serious concern these attacks have caused and reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to working with global partners to address the rising threats to critical energy infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

Mumbai Cricket Association's New Initiatives to Boost Local Talent

 India
2
Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

Musk Addresses Grok Concerns

 Global
3
Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

 India
4
Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

Banking Boom: U.S. Giants See Profits Surge Amid Loan Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026