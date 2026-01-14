Kazakhstan Seeks European and US Assistance After Drone Attacks

Following recent drone attacks on oil tankers bound for a terminal in the Black Sea, Kazakhstan has called for immediate assistance from both Europe and the United States. In diplomatic meetings with ambassadors, the nation's foreign ministry highlighted the urgency of ensuring secure transport routes.

The attacks, which occurred on January 13, 2026, involved unmanned aerial vehicles targeting three tankers associated with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. As a result, Kazakhstan is seeking international collaboration to prevent future incidents and safeguard its vital oil exports.

The ministry's statement emphasized the serious concern these attacks have caused and reiterated Kazakhstan's commitment to working with global partners to address the rising threats to critical energy infrastructure in the region.

