Air India says it will operate two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers and crew members.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:12 IST
Air India says it will operate two relief flights, one each from Delhi and Mumbai, to Ahmedabad for next of kin of passengers and crew members.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Amusement Park Ride Turns into Nightmare for 36 Stranded Passengers
Ahmedabad Airport Pioneers Sustainable Growth with Cloud-Based Irrigation
Ahmedabad to Host Historic 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships
Tragic Collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Claims Three Lives
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 6 runs to win maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad.