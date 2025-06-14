Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, according to UN nuclear chief, reports AP.
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 14-06-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:16 IST
Israel destroyed aboveground portion of Iran's main nuclear facility, according to UN nuclear chief, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 111 people confirmed dead after floods submerged a market town in central Nigeria, AP reports quoting official.
Trump tells US steelworkers he's going to double tariffs on foreign steel from 25 pc to 50 pc, AP reports.
Manufacturing Growth Slows Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Tensions
European Stock Markets Surge Amid Tax Relief and Geopolitical Tensions
India-Australia Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions