SC gives one-day time to Karnataka govt to apprise it about release of film 'Thug Life' in state, says rule of law must be established.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- India
SC gives one-day time to Karnataka govt to apprise it about release of film 'Thug Life' in state, says rule of law must be established.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka government to deploy anti-communal force in coastal districts
Stampede Shadows RCB's IPL Victory Celebration: Opposition Blames Karnataka Government
Karnataka Government Faces Blame for RCB Victory Celebration Tragedy
Karnataka Government Reshuffle: Political Fallout of Tragic Stampede
BJP Slams Karnataka Government After Deadly Stadium Stampede