Iran says missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signalling desire to de-escalate, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:55 IST
Iran says missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signalling desire to de-escalate, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- missile
- strike
- Qatar
- US
- bombs
- de-escalation
- AP
- geopolitical
- tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thousands of protesters swarm downtown Los Angeles, shut down major freeway and set fire to self-driving vehicles, reports AP.
Australia Set to Defend World Test Crown Amidst Skepticism
Cricket Titans Clash: Australia vs. South Africa at Lord's
Aaditya Thackeray Signals Possible Reunion for Maharashtra's Cause
Transport Businessman's Murder: Arrests Made Following Investigation