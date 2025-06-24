India's actions were measured and non escalatory: NSA Doval on India's Op Sindoor.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:43 IST
India's actions were measured and non escalatory: NSA Doval on India's Op Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NSA Doval
- Operation Sindoor
- India
- peace
- strategy
- diplomacy
- security
- NSA
- Ajit Doval
- regional stability
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sam Altman's World: Launching Digital ID in the UK Amid Budget Strains and Security Concerns
Security Concerns Emerge Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's Bahraich Visit
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Advocating Peace and Water Security
Influencer's Espionage Allegations Unravel National Security Risks
Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries