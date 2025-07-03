Bengal BJP not against minorities but opposed to politics of violence and communalism: Newly appointed state president Samik Bhattacharya.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 15:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal BJP not against minorities but opposed to politics of violence and communalism: Newly appointed state president Samik Bhattacharya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Bengal
- Samik Bhattacharya
- violence
- communalism
- minories
- state president
- politics
- unity
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: Hemant Khandelwal becomes new BJP state president
Ravindra Chavan Files Nomination for BJP State President
MP Congress chief terms BJP govt "corrupt," hopes new state president Hemant Khandelwal brings "sternness"
New Leadership in Andhra Pradesh: PVN Madhav Takes Charge as BJP State President
Uttarakhand BJP to Elect New State President by July 1