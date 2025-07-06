Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.
PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 06-07-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 23:39 IST
Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today: PM Modi at BRICS Summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FAO Urges Collective Action as 52 Million Face Food Insecurity in West Africa
Grounded F-35B in Kerala: A Saga of Aviation Troubles and International Cooperation
India for collective action by Global South to deal with current challenges: FM
Doha Summit: A New Chapter in International Cooperation against Afghanistan's Drug Challenges