Can Smarter Urbanization Transform China’s Border Counties Without Creating a Debt Crisis?

China's border counties could become major centres of regional trade, manufacturing and services, but poorly planned infrastructure and weak public services could leave local governments with underused assets and unsustainable debt, according to a technical report by the Asian Development Bank. Prepared with China's National Development and Reform Commission and the development and reform commissions of Guangxi and Yunnan, the study examines how cooperation in the Greater Mekong Subregion can support sustainable urbanization along China's borders with Southeast Asia.

China's urban population increased from 172 million in 1978 to 921 million in 2022, raising the national urbanization rate from 17.9% to 65.2%. County-level urbanization also expanded rapidly. The urban population in counties grew from 210 million in 2000 to 360 million in 2020, accounting for about 40% of the national urban population. Their average urbanization rate more than doubled from 22.9% to 48.7%.

Border Counties Are Growing, but the Benefits Remain Uneven

The national figures hide major regional differences. Guangxi's urbanization rate stood at 55.7% in 2022, while Yunnan's reached 51.7%, both below the national average. Among China's 140 border counties, 61 had populations below 100,000 and 32 had fewer than 50,000 residents. Around 60% of border counties experienced population decline between 2000 and 2020.

Guangxi's eight border counties recorded an average urbanization rate of 43.6% in 2020 and generated CNY84.7 billion in 2021, equivalent to only 3.4% of the regional economy. Results varied sharply. Dongxing, supported by trade and logistics links with Vietnam, reached an urbanization rate of 72.9% in 2021. Pingxiang recorded 63.8%, while Napo reached only 25.5%.

Yunnan showed a similar divide. Its 25 border counties averaged 39.8% urbanization, compared with 52.9% among nonborder counties. Ruili reached 76.8% and Hekou 60.7%, while Lüchun remained at 21%. These differences show that a border location creates potential, but growth depends on transport connectivity, efficient customs systems, competitive industries and reliable services.

From Transit Corridors to Local Economic Engines

The report argues that border counties must move from "channel economies," where goods simply pass through, to "port economies" that retain value through processing, warehousing, logistics, tourism, e-commerce and business services. Hekou's smart-port highway projects demonstrate the potential: they reportedly doubled border capacity and reduced average customs clearance time by 75%, from 40 minutes to 10 minutes, in 2024.

Private companies could find opportunities in logistics centres, bonded warehouses, digital customs technology, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, health care, vocational education and value-added manufacturing. Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rules and cross-border industrial parks could help businesses connect Chinese production centres with Southeast Asian markets.

However, the risks are substantial. Industrial estates built without proven demand may remain empty, while differences in customs procedures and technical standards can increase business costs. Floods, landslides, erosion, sea-level rise and storm surges could damage infrastructure and disrupt supply chains. Investors and lenders therefore need credible feasibility studies, climate assessments and realistic demand forecasts before committing capital.

Urbanization Must Deliver Services, Not Just Construction

County towns are attracting workers who prefer lower costs and employment closer to their families. Around 124 million rural migrant workers were employed locally in 2022, while more than 11 million people had returned to their hometowns and villages to establish businesses by the end of 2021.

But urban citizenship remains incomplete. China's permanent-resident urbanization rate reached 65.2% in 2022, while the rate based on urban household registration was only 47.7%, leaving a gap of 17.5 percentage points. Migrants without local registration can face unequal access to education, health care and social protection.

Governments must therefore invest in schools, hospitals, housing, sanitation and skills alongside roads and industrial parks. Hekou's hospital treated approximately 7,500 Vietnamese patients in 2024, showing how border cities can share health services. Bilingual telemedicine, recognized medical referrals and joint disease-control programmes could improve services on both sides of national boundaries.

A Regional Road Map for Resilient Border Cities

The report recommends establishing a Greater Mekong Subregion County-Level Urbanization 2030 Sustainable Development Framework with shared targets and monitoring systems. It also proposes paperless customs clearance, digital information sharing, coordinated transport planning and common vocational training in logistics, tourism, e-commerce, health care and cross-border finance.

International development partners can provide technical assistance, project preparation support, blended finance, guarantees, and green bonds. Such assistance should be tied to measurable outcomes, including employment, service access, infrastructure use, municipal debt and climate resilience.

Climate risks require particular attention. Dongxing and neighbouring Mong Cai face sea-level rise, storm surges and saline intrusion, while Hekou and Lao Cai are exposed to flash floods, erosion and landslides. Major infrastructure should therefore be designed against a 50–100-year climate horizon.

The report's central message is that construction spending and higher border traffic are not enough. Border urbanization will succeed only when regional connectivity creates stable jobs, competitive businesses, better public services and financially sustainable communities.