Beyond Mental Health Apps: Why Asia-Pacific Needs Stronger Primary Care Integration

Digital mental health tools could help Asia and the Pacific address treatment gaps exceeding 70% in many low- and middle-income countries. However, an Asian Development Bank working paper prepared with technical inputs from PATH warns that applications, chatbots and teleconsultations will have limited impact unless they are integrated into primary health care systems.

About one in seven people across the region lives with a mental, neurological or substance-use disorder or is affected by self-harm. The World Health Organization's South-East Asia region alone has an estimated 289 million people living with these conditions. In 2021, mental, neurological, substance-use and self-harm conditions accounted for between 21.5% and 31.3% of all years lived with disability in Asia and the Pacific.

A Mental Health Crisis Hidden Behind the Treatment Gap

Depression, anxiety, migraine, stroke, substance use and schizophrenia are among the leading causes of disability in the region. Among children and adolescents, behavioural disorders, migraine, anxiety and autism spectrum disorders account for more than 70% of the associated burden.

Despite these figures, mental health often receives less than 2% of total health budgets. Shortages of psychiatrists, psychologists and specialist nurses limit access, particularly in rural communities and island countries. Services remain concentrated in urban hospitals, while stigma and low awareness discourage people from seeking help.

The consequences extend beyond health. Untreated conditions can reduce school participation, workforce productivity and household income while increasing caregiver burdens and hospital costs. Mental health investment should therefore be viewed as part of economic and social development, not simply as additional health expenditure.

Digital Care Can Bring Treatment Closer to Communities

Primary health care is the most practical platform for expanding services because it is usually the public's first contact with the health system. Yet only around one-third of countries in the region have functionally integrated mental health into primary care.

Mobile tools can help frontline workers conduct standardized screening, while digital decision-support systems can classify symptoms and guide referrals. Telepsychiatry can connect remote clinics with specialists, and electronic records can support follow-up across different levels of care.

Evidence is strongest for depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy can produce results comparable to face-to-face treatment for some mild-to-moderate conditions. Digital tools can also support medication adherence and relapse monitoring for people with severe mental illnesses, although they should complement specialist-led care.

Human involvement remains essential. Programmes supported by counsellors, telephone check-ins or trained coaches generally achieve better participation than fully automated tools. Governments must therefore budget for workers, training and supervision alongside software and equipment.

Smart Policy Must Come Before Rapid Expansion

Governments need national standards covering clinical safety, privacy, data ownership, artificial intelligence and human oversight. Digital services should be linked to stepped-care systems, where people with mild symptoms receive low-intensity assistance and complex cases are referred to specialists.

Crisis platforms can offer 24-hour assessment and connect users with emergency care. But identifying a person at risk of suicide has limited value if trained responders, ambulances, hospitals and community follow-up are unavailable. Digital systems must strengthen existing services rather than create parallel channels with no dependable referral pathway.

Expansion may also increase demand for treatment by identifying previously undiagnosed cases. Policymakers must prepare by training primary care workers, securing medicine supplies and improving community-based services. Otherwise, technology could detect need without ensuring that patients receive care.

The digital divide is another concern. Rural residents, low-income families, older people and people with limited literacy may lack smartphones, affordable data or reliable internet. Local-language content, offline access, subsidized connectivity and accessible design will be necessary to prevent digital services from widening existing inequalities.

Investment Opportunities Come with Public Responsibilities

The emerging market creates opportunities for telecommunications companies, telemedicine providers, insurers, software developers and digital therapeutic businesses. Demand could grow for secure health records, remote monitoring, culturally adapted therapy platforms and workforce-training systems.

Private companies must demonstrate clinical results rather than relying only on downloads or user engagement. Products should be independently evaluated, interoperable with public systems and designed to transfer patients safely between digital and in-person care. Business models based on excessive collection or resale of mental health data could undermine public confidence and invite regulatory action.

International development partners can finance shared infrastructure, workforce training, implementation research and independent evaluation. Their support should prioritize sustainable national platforms instead of disconnected pilot projects that disappear when funding ends.

The report concludes that digital mental health should become part of wider strategies for universal health coverage, productivity, climate resilience and sustainable development. Success should be measured not by how many applications are launched, but by whether more people receive safe, affordable and continuous care from early identification through treatment and recovery.