If EC does not have power to revise electoral roll then who will do it? asks ED's counsel Rakesh Dwivedi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
If EC does not have power to revise electoral roll then who will do it? asks ED's counsel Rakesh Dwivedi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rakesh Dwivedi
- electoral roll
- rights
- constitutional
- authority
- ED
- counsel
- revised
- EC
- power
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Divided: Impeachment Attempt Against Trump Over Iran Strikes
Scindia Slams Congress Over Historical Decisions and Proposed Protest
Promising Peace Talks: U.S. and Iran Edge Closer to Long-Term Solution
Dollar's Dance Amid Truce: Markets React to U.S. Brokered Ceasefire
Federal Unions Win Legal Victory Against Trump Administration