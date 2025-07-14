Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:01 IST
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Tragedy Sparks Aviation Safety Inquiry
Parliament Committee Probes Air India Tragedy, Focuses on Aviation Safety
India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash
BRIEF-EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Statement On Reuters Story On Air India Express's Failure To Change Engine Parts On An Airbus Plane, Forging Records
EU Aviation Safety Agency to investigate Air India Express's engine compliance issues