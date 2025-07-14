AAIB initial report identified no cause nor made any recommendations; urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions: Air India CEO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:02 IST
AAIB initial report identified no cause nor made any recommendations; urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions: Air India CEO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Air India Tragedy Sparks Aviation Safety Inquiry
High Court Orders Investigation Report in Law College Gang Rape Case
Parliament Committee Probes Air India Tragedy, Focuses on Aviation Safety
India Grapples with Aviation Safety After Air India Crash
BRIEF-EU Aviation Safety Agency Issues Statement On Reuters Story On Air India Express's Failure To Change Engine Parts On An Airbus Plane, Forging Records