SC protects cartoonist accused of sharing online objectionable cartoons of PM, RSS workers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
SC protects cartoonist accused of sharing online objectionable cartoons of PM, RSS workers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajay Rai Criticizes RSS for Preamble Reconsideration Stance
Constitutional Clash: Kharge vs RSS on Preamble Changes
Prime Minister Modi's Ambitious Five-Nation Diplomatic Tour
Kharge Vows to Protect Constitutional Ideals Against RSS's Proposed Changes
Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Global Tour: Strengthening India's Global Ties