Hearty welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he comes back to Earth after his space journey: President Droupadi Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Hearty welcome to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he comes back to Earth after his space journey: President Droupadi Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Droupadi Murmu
- Earth
- Shubhanshu Shukla
- Group
Advertisement