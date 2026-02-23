Left Menu

New Zealand Eyes Semi-Final Spot as India's 'Second Favourite Team' in T20 World Cup

New Zealand, regarded as Indian fans' 'second favourite team,' aims for a semi-final spot in the Twenty20 World Cup. Facing must-win matches against Sri Lanka and England, all-rounder Daryl Mitchell highlights the team's experience and focus, acknowledging the fan support in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand is embracing its status as the "second favourite team" among Indian cricket fans, as it strives to advance through the challenging Super Eight group to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup, according to all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

The 2021 finalists, who previously faced an early exit in the group stage, will tackle crucial matches against former champions Sri Lanka and England after a rain-affected draw against Pakistan. "We are viewed as India's second favourite team, and the support we receive here is amazing," Mitchell expressed to Reuters.

Facing the turning pitches of Colombo, New Zealand must first overcome Sri Lanka's challenge on Wednesday. Experience and focus are key, says Mitchell, who also acknowledged his role as a finisher, vital for navigating the tournament's final stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

