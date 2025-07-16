Can't rely on imported niche tech crucial for our missions; dependence on foreign tech weakens preparedness: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
