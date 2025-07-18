One killed, another feared trapped as portion of school building's roof collapses in Jharkhand's Ranchi: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-07-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 09:05 IST
- Country:
- India
