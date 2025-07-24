Rishabh Pant will be available to bat as per team requirements during ongoing fourth Test against England despite injury: BCCI.
PTI | Manchester | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
