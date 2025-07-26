Infrastructure, energy backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth: PM Modi.
PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Infrastructure, energy backbone of any state's development; our focus on these in last 11 years shows our commitment to TN's growth: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Varda Space Industries Secures $187 Million for Space-Based Drug Development
India's Employment Growth: A Decade of Progress under PM Modi
IAEA Director General Visits Africa to Expand Cancer and Nuclear Development Aid
Vikasit Bharat not possible without development of strong southern states: Amit Shah in Kerala.
PM Modi Unveils Mega Employment Push, Distributes 51,000 Govt Job Letters