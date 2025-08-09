Opposition yet to decide stand on Vice-Presidential election slated for September 9, says NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 11:35 IST
Country: India
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
