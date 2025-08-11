Rahul Gandhi has become leader of those indulging in activities against Constitution: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has become leader of those indulging in activities against Constitution: BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- BJP
- Constitution
- India
- politics
- Congress
- democracy
- leadership
- tensions
- governance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Fake Seeds Scandal Affecting Karnataka Farmers
N Sakthan Takes Charge Amidst Controversy in Kerala Congress
Congress Stages Fiery Protest Against West Bengal SIR
PM Modi hails Chola-era 'Kudavolai system' for democracy, says it predates UK's Magna Carta.
Karnataka's Fertilizer Fiasco: BJP Blames Congress Amidst Farmer Unrest