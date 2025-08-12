Bengal CS asked to report to EC on Aug 13, explain why 'tainted' officers not penalised over electoral roll revision issue: Sources.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal CS asked to report to EC on Aug 13, explain why 'tainted' officers not penalised over electoral roll revision issue: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chloe Kelly's Penalty Secures England's European Glory
SC says it will hear pleas against Election Commission of India's SIR in Bihar finally, fix time schedule on July 29.
Election Commission working on behalf of Centre to implement NRC through backdoor, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Corruption Shadow Lurks: Orissa HC Denies Bail to IAS Officer
Tejashwi Yadav Slams Election Commission: Calls SIR Process in Bihar 'Unprecedented Rigging'