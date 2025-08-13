BMC tells Bombay High Court it intends to allow controlled feeding of pigeons at Dadar Kabutarkhana; HC says invite objections first.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
BMC tells Bombay High Court it intends to allow controlled feeding of pigeons at Dadar Kabutarkhana; HC says invite objections first.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BMC
- Bombay High Court
- pigeons
- feeding
- Dadar
- Kabutarkhana
- regulation
- controlled
- community
- objections
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Evolving AI policies set stage for next era of technology regulation
EPA Plans Historic Deregulation of Greenhouse Gas Emission Standards
Trump's EPA Seeks to Rewrite History on Climate Change Regulations
EPA to Rescind Greenhouse Gas Regulations: Largest Deregulatory Move in U.S. History
Brazil's Firm Stance on Tech Regulation