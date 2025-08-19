Our PM will be visiting China for SCO summit; therefore, today's talks assume very special importance: NSA Doval during talks with Wang.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:17 IST
- India
