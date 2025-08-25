Centre sets up panels to celebrate 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:28 IST
