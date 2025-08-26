PM Modi's visit to Japan will reaffirm shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability for both countries in Indo-Pacific: Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi's visit to Japan will reaffirm shared commitment to peace, prosperity and stability for both countries in Indo-Pacific: Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Markets Tumble Amid French Political Instability and Federal Reserve Concerns
Trump’s Unprecedented Moves Shake US Financial Stability
Zelenskyy Seeks Indian Support in Quest for Peace with Russia
China and Russia: Partners in Global Stability
India's Commitment to Peace: Zelenskyy and Modi's Strategic Dialogue