West Bengal govt enhances remuneration of contractual employees in school education department

The West Bengal government has enhanced the monthly remuneration of various categories of contractual employees associated with the state’s school education system, with the revised remuneration effective from October 1, 2026.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 13:37 IST
West Bengal govt enhances remuneration of contractual employees in school education department
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The West Bengal government has enhanced the monthly remuneration of various categories of contractual employees working under the state’s school education system, with the revised remuneration coming into effect from October 1, 2026. According to the release, the enhancement covers contractual employees working under the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM), Paschim Banga Rajya Sishu Shakti Mission (PBRSSM), Directorate of School Education and PM-POSHAN under the School Education Department.

The decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Finance Department and approval of the state Cabinet, the official release said. The government said the measure is aimed at strengthening financial support for contractual employees associated with the state’s education system.

The enhancement applies to various categories of contractual personnel working across programmes and institutions under the School Education Department. The revised remuneration will be applicable from October 1, 2026. The state government’s 2026-27 budget documents also provide for expenditure under PM-POSHAN, including provisions for wages and other administrative expenses.

The announcement comes as the state continues to make budgetary provisions for school education and associated programmes. The Finance Department has previously issued orders covering employees drawing remuneration on a contractual basis, including provisions where consolidated contract pay is considered for certain employee benefits. The government said the latest decision would provide enhanced financial support to contractual employees engaged in implementing various education-related programmes across West Bengal. (ANI)

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