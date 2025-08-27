BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
PTI | Sitamarhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:01 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP added forged voters in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha polls, and won assembly elections, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Bihar Rally
Gujarat model means ‘vote chori’; I will further expose Modi, Amit Shah and EC in coming months, claims Rahul Gandhi in Bihar rally.
BJP wins polls by stealing votes with help of EC, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
We will continue to provide evidence to show how votes in assembly and Lok Sabha polls were stolen, claims Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.
Gujarat model is about 'vote chori', BJP started stealing people's vote from there, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Bihar rally.