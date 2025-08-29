Reliance invested Rs 5.6 lakh cr in last 3 years, became India's first-ever firm to cross $125 bn in annual revenue: Mukesh Ambani.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST
Reliance invested Rs 5.6 lakh cr in last 3 years, became India's first-ever firm to cross $125 bn in annual revenue: Mukesh Ambani.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh's SIPB Greenlights Rs 53,922 Crore Investment Boost
SASMOS Group Lands Major Investment from A91 Partners to Boost Global Expansion
India and Qatar Hold High-Level Talks to Boost Bilateral Investment Partnership
Jio Financial Services: Revolutionizing Savings with Auto-Investments
Murae Organisor Ltd Eyes Agro-Sector Expansion with Rs 80 Crore Investment