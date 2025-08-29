Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam govt freed 1,29,548 acres of land encroached by infiltrators, despite opposition by Cong leader Gaurav Gogoi: Amit Shah at rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam cannot be represented by people sympathising with infiltrators, encouraging encroachment: Amit Shah at rally of panchayat members.
Assam cannot be led by people who visit Pakistan frequently: Amit Shah during address to panchayat members.
BJP govt launched operations, arrested infiltrators who used to marry our daughters: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.
BJP-led NDA to form 3rd consecutive govt in Assam in next year's Assembly polls: Amit Shah at rally in Guwahati.
You will not find Congress in Assam’s panchayats even with binocular: Amit Shah at panchayat members' meeting in Guwahati.