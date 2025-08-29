Concerns of India and Japan regarding terrorism, cyber security are same; our shared interests are linked to defence & maritime security:Modi.
PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:55 IST
Concerns of India and Japan regarding terrorism, cyber security are same; our shared interests are linked to defence & maritime security:Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi and Xi: A Meeting of Giants at the SCO Summit
Sardar Patel's contributions were forgotten until PM Modi built his statue in Gujarat: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
EU SAFE Initiative Sees Full Funding Request for Defense Boost
Netaji did not have a memorial in Delhi before a statue was installed by PM Modi at Kartavya Path: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in next 10 years: PM Modi.