We will keep our promise, make Assam and entire country free of illegal foreigners: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:46 IST
- Country:
- India
We will keep our promise, make Assam and entire country free of illegal foreigners: Amit Shah in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Boosts Fertilizer Exports to India by 20%
Waters of Discord: India-Pakistan Treaty Tensions amid Monsoon Floods
North India Ramps Up Security Coordination to Combat Terrorism
Amit Shah: Progressing Towards India's Largest Cultural Auditorium in Guwahati
Amit Shah on BJP's Commitment to Eradicate Infiltrators in India