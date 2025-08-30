Strong reflection of Aatmanirbhar Bharat seen here: Rajnath Singh after inaugurating private aero engine test facility in Noida.
Strong reflection of Aatmanirbhar Bharat seen here: Rajnath Singh after inaugurating private aero engine test facility in Noida.
