Modi and Xi deemed it necessary to expand common ground on bilateral, regional, and global issues and challenges, like terrorism: MEA.

PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 13:51 IST
In talks with Xi, PM Modi underlined importance of peace and tranquility on ...

Modi and Xi expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of boundary question: MEA.

