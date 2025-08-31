Modi and Xi were of view that differences between India and China should not be allowed to be turned into disputes: FS Misri.
PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 31-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 19:37 IST
Maintenance of peace and tranquility on border is like insurance for overall development of ties, says FS Misri on Modi-Xi talks.
PM Modi underlined need for peace and tranquility in border areas for continued and smooth development of ties: FS Misri.
