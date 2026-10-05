Greece projects faster 2027 growth, steeper debt ratio decline

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 16:09 IST
Greece projects faster 2027 growth, steeper debt ratio decline

Greece expects its economy to grow faster in 2027, outperforming Europe's major economies, thanks ‌to higher investment and robust consumer spending, the government's 2027 draft budget showed on Monday. It expects gross domestic product to rise 2.3% next year, following expansion of 2.0% this year, with investments rising by 7.9% and private consumption by 1.5%.

"Despite an adverse ‌external environment, the Greek economy is expected to continue posting significantly stronger growth than the euro zone average for a ‌seventh consecutive year," Greek Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said in a press release after submitting the draft budget to parliament. The government also expects a fiscal surplus of 0.3% of GDP in 2027 and a primary surplus, which excludes interest-rate payments, of 3.3% of GDP. Greece is one of a ⁠few euro ​zone countries running a fiscal surplus, ⁠allowing it to reduce its public debt at a fast pace.

The debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to fall to 128.8% of GDP in 2027 from ⁠136.8% this year, having declined by a cumulative 67 percentage points since 2020. The ratio is expected to be below Italy's by the ​end of this year, thanks in part to early repayments of bailout loans. The higher growth projection and the ⁠debt reduction show Greece moving further away from its 2009-18 debt crisis, which exposed high levels of undisclosed Greek debt and nearly pushed the country out of ⁠the ​euro zone.

Greece's 10-year bond yield stood at 4.49% on Monday, lower than the 4.90% for France and the 4.66% for Italy. The new budget also includes tax breaks and subsidies of about €2.2 billion ($2.47 billion) to boost low-income households and pensioners ⁠whosuffer from high energy and housing prices.

Despite the growing economy, many ordinary Greeks are still struggling, which is preventing a stronger ⁠rebound. Around 1.5 million people — ⁠almost a quarter of the adult population — are stuck with bad loans they cannot repay. The real purchasing power of households is one of the lowest in the EU. The average monthly ‌salary of €1,500 ($1,681) remains ‌stuck at 2009 levels.

($1 = 0.8921 euros)

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Himachal’s Natural Apple Farming Boom Reveals What Growers Need to Keep It Growing

Chemical Trail We Leave Behind: Everyday Water Use Adds Hidden TFA to Sewers

Better Schools, Stronger Economy: Saudi Arabia Eyes a Major Growth Dividend From Education

Beyond Speed: Peru’s AI Experiment Shows Why Teacher Skills Matter More Than Technology Access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026