Total of 99.5 percent of electors of 2.74 crore in draft electoral rolls in Bihar SIR have filed eligibility documents till now: EC to SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
