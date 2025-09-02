For first time in 18 years, India's long term sovereign credit rating upgraded by S&P: Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
For first time in 18 years, India's long term sovereign credit rating upgraded by S&P: Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thailand Advances Blue Economy with Plans for First Sovereign Blue Bond
Next gen GST reforms will absolutely set an economy open and transparent with further reduction in compliance burden: FM Sitharaman.
World Bank Urges Togo to Deepen Reforms and Boost Private Investment
67 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts opened in rural, semi-urban areas, 56 per cent of accounts owned by women: Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.
Over past 11 years, 56 crore Jan Dhan accounts opened with total deposit of Rs 2.68 lakh crore : Fin min Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.