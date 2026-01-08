Tax break to provide tailwind to US economy in 2026, Bessent says
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 23:26 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said an early start to the 2026 tax filing season would provide a tailwind to the U.S. economy by allowing benefits from Republican-passed tax breaks to flow quickly to Americans.
Bessent, in a speech to the Economic Club of Minnesota, said the Internal Revenue Service would begin accepting tax returns on January 26, one of the earliest starts in a decade.
Bessent called on the Federal Reserve to have an "open mind" in setting monetary policy and "do its part" to help spur investment.
