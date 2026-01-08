U.S. Treasury ‌Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said an ⁠early start to the 2026 tax filing season would provide a ​tailwind to the U.S. economy ‍by allowing benefits from Republican-passed tax breaks to flow quickly to ⁠Americans.

Bessent, ‌in ⁠a speech to the Economic Club ‍of Minnesota, said the Internal Revenue ​Service would begin accepting tax ⁠returns on January 26, one of ⁠the earliest starts in a decade.

Bessent called on ⁠the Federal Reserve to have an "open ⁠mind" in ‌setting monetary policy and "do its part" to ⁠help spur investment.

