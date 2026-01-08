India Launches ₹235-Crore Smart Port and Digital Maritime Governance Push in Chennai

India has taken a decisive leap toward digitally governed, climate-resilient ports, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal rolling out ₹235 crore worth of smart infrastructure and digital governance projects at Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited.

Launched at the “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Ports” programme in Chennai, the initiatives combine enterprise-grade digital platforms, automation-led port clearances, and resilience-focused coastal engineering, positioning Tamil Nadu as a frontline testbed for India’s next-generation maritime stack.

Enterprise Digital Backbone Goes Live at Chennai Port

At the core of the transformation is the Enterprise Business System (EBS)—a ₹45-crore SAP-based integrated digital platform that unifies finance, port operations, HR, procurement, asset management, and customer services on a single digital backbone.

For tech and logistics stakeholders, EBS represents a shift from siloed port operations to real-time, data-driven decision-making, significantly improving transparency, regulatory compliance, and turnaround times.

Officials said the system is designed to scale nationally and aligns with India’s push toward API-ready, interoperable port ecosystems.

Nationwide e-Port Clearance Platform Launched

In a major govtech milestone, Sonowal also launched the e-Port Clearance Portal under the One Nation–One Port Process (ONOP) framework.

The platform enables:

Fully online submission and issuance of Port Clearance Certificates

Advance clearances for vessels

Real-time downloads through secure user logins for shipping lines and steamer agents

The move is expected to cut vessel turnaround time, improve predictability for shipping operators, and unlock efficiency gains across India’s maritime supply chain.

“Digitisation is no longer optional—it is the backbone of India’s maritime competitiveness,” Sonowal said, adding that the platform is designed for rapid adoption across ports.

Climate-Resilient Infrastructure Meets Smart Safety Systems

Alongside digital projects, the government announced technology-enabled resilience investments, including:

₹33.28 crore coastal revetment strengthening over 850 metres using climate-resilient engineering

₹43 crore high-capacity firefighting pump house at Chennai Port’s Oil Dock Area, fully compliant with OISD norms

₹8.08 crore modernisation of Chennai Port Hospital with upgraded diagnostics and operating theatres

At Kamarajar Port, the Minister inaugurated the ₹105-crore rehabilitation of the Northern Breakwater Head, rebuilt with 3,035 next-generation 25-MT tetrapods after cyclone damage—reinforcing navigational safety and business continuity on India’s eastern maritime corridor.

Why This Matters for Tech and Maritime Innovators

Officials described the rollout as part of a larger platform strategy, not isolated upgrades. The integrated approach—combining enterprise software, online clearances, safety automation, and resilient infrastructure—opens the door for:

Port-tech startups

Maritime SaaS providers

AI-driven logistics and supply-chain platforms

Cybersecurity and compliance solution providers

Call to Action: Early Adopters Invited

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is encouraging shipping lines, port operators, logistics firms, and maritime tech developers to onboard early onto the new e-Port Clearance Portal and engage with port authorities piloting SAP-based EBS systems.

Early adopters stand to gain:

Faster vessel clearances

Reduced compliance friction

Early integration opportunities as systems scale nationwide

Officials said feedback from early users will directly shape the next phase of India’s digital port architecture.

Building the Maritime Backbone of a Digital India

“These projects are not just infrastructure upgrades—they are building blocks of India’s digital maritime future,” Sonowal said. “By modernising ports, digitising operations, and improving ease of doing business, we are creating the backbone needed to power India’s growth and global trade leadership.”

The event also aligned with national initiatives including Sagarmala, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vande Mataram @150, and Ek-Ped-Maa-Ke-Naam, reinforcing sustainability and inclusive development.