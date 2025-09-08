In face of various global challenges, multilateral system appears to be failing world: EAM Jaishankar at virtual BRICS summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:22 IST
Trade patterns and market access are today prominent issues in global economic discourse: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.
When there are multiple disruptions, our objective should be to proof it against such shocks: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.
World as a collective is seeking a stable and predictable environment for trade and investment: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.
It is imperative that economic practices are fair, transparent and to everyone's benefit: Jaishankar at BRICS virtual summit.