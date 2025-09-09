Humbly accept outcome with abiding faith in democratic processes of our great republic: Oppn nominee B Sudershan Reddy after VP poll.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
I seek your support not for myself, but for values that define us as a sovereign democratic republic: B Sudershan Reddy in message to MPs.